National Cathedral is a misplaced priority — Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian screen goddess Yvonne Nelson has said the construction of the National Cathedral project is a misplaced priority.



Looking at the current economic hardship, Yvonne believes building a church should be the last thing Government should be thinking of.



Nevertheless, Government should rather invest in education or the health sector



“I believe with the current economic hardship building a church should be the last thing on Government’s mind, they should rather invest in education or the health sector, she said on Power Entertainment on Power979fm.



“If prayers could solve our problems we shouldn’t be here by now… Personally, I pray a lot... I doubt anyone prays more than I do,” she added.



The renowned actress believes the National Cathedral is good but the timing is wrong.



The government through the Ministry of Finance authorized the release of ¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral in Accra.



A letter dated March 31, 2022, written to the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta said: “Authority is hereby granted to release the sum of 25million Ghana Cedis as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of the outstanding claim from RIBADE.”



The cathedral has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.



For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the government for releasing the amount of GH¢25 million for the project in the midst of economic challenges.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.