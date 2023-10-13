National Cathedral is a misplaced priority - Samini slams govt

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Award-winning Reggae dancehall artiste, Samini, has voiced his concerns over the government’s decision to build the National Cathedral in the midst of the economic crisis facing Ghanaians.



He indicated that it is a misplaced priority for the government to embark on such a project at a time when the country is struggling to meet the demands of its people and put measures in place to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians.



The musician disclosed that it would be prudent for the government to invest the funds in other sectors of the economy to help overcome the prevailing economic woes bedeviling the citizens of the country and put smiles on their faces.



Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, which GhanaWeb monitored on Thursday, October 13, 2023, Samini fumed over the government’s decision to build the National Cathedral and stated that is it irrelevant because there are a lot of synagogues in the country.



“I was disappointed. I think it's a misplaced priority in these times for any developing country to even buy into. If their leader should say, let's build a synagogue and go and worship God.



"Today, everything is so smart that people would listen to a podcast at home as their Sunday church rather than get up and go anywhere,” he said when quizzed on what he makes of the government’s decision to build the National Cathedral.



Samini urged the government to channel the resources of the country into agriculture and other sectors of the economy to boost production and help resolve the economic challenges.



“So that big building [National Cathedral] idea is obsolete. That same structure and the amount of resources needed to put that structure up can be channeled into different sectors and we will be smiling.



“Agriculture alone would turn around if that amount of money is pumped there. Some say we have a lot of churches in our neighborhood. I imagine if all these churches were anymore, we don't need anymore.”



The National Cathedral project has been suspended by the government with the reasons hinged on financial difficulties.



Some public personalities have criticized the project citing it is not the right thing to do at a time the Ghanaian economy is in shambles.



