National Cathedral brouhaha: God displeased with Akufo-Addo - Oboy Siki

Kumawood Actor Oboy Siki has revealed that the controversy surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral is testament to the fact that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the right person to build the place of worship for God.



According to Oboy Siki, God hates President Akufo-Addo with passion stressing that he (Nana Addo) doesn’t deserve to build Cathedral for God in the first place.



Speaking in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-Based Angel Fm Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Oboy Siki explained “The alleged corruption exposed by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shows that God is not pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s National Cathedral.



“Majority of Pastors and Prophets are aware that the building of National Cathedral is unnecessary but they can’t say it because of fear,” Oboy Siki observed.



“Even if God wants someone to build National Cathedral for him, it will never be President Akufo-Addo who doesn’t have a good rapport with God.”



Oboy Siki added that “Nana Addo is not a man of God and God hates him with passion because he deceived Ghanaians with lies to become the President of Ghana.



“Nana Addo is a liar and a deceiver. God will not instruct someone like Nana Addo to build National Cathedral for Him,” he reiterated.