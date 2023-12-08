Nathaniel Bassey's comments doesn't mean artistes shouldn't write songs in Twi - Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Still on the backlash surrounding comments by Nigerian musician Nathaniel Bassey for Ghanaian gospel acts to compose more songs in English, Ghanaian gospel singer, Kwesi Oteng has clarified his support for Nathaniel Bassey’s statement.



In an interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi on December 8, Cwei Oteng clarified that promoting English songs does not mean abandoning local dialects but rather expanding the conversation on an international scale.



He referred to Nathaniel's suggestion to write more songs in English, stating that it's not about stopping what Ghanaians are already doing but about adapting to global standards.



“English is a big language. Among our capacity as Ghanaians to write very nice local music, there is also a wide generation of treasure that we have in this country who have been schooled and well developed in writing songs in English or with the capacity of doing things in English," Oteng explained.



"Nathaniel did not say we should change our language. He said, write more songs in English. Okay, so this is not a person who is trying to get us to stop what we're doing. But when we get a conversation about international standing, why not adapt? Or, like, why not have English as part of the conversation?” he added.



Acknowledging the success of English-language gospel songs on the global stage, Oteng urged support and promotion for musicians who excel in writing English songs. He also pointed out that these artistes contribute to the country's global representation beyond cultural boundaries.



“The biggest three songs that have left African shores to hit the ends of the world are all in English. Local dialects are songs that are within our circle, which is amazing and powerful. All I'm saying is that the capacity that we have in Africa of people who can write very well in Twi. Africa has also produced artists that can write very well in English. It shouldn't be a negative thing,” he said



In explaining his stance, Cwesi Oteng affirmed that he incorporates both Twi and English songs in his albums, recognizing the strength and diversity that each language brings. He encouraged a positive perspective, emphasizing that artists who write in English should not face criticism but rather be supported for their unique contributions to the gospel music landscape in Ghana.



“I have Twi songs. I have all those as part of my songs. I have strengths. And part of my strength as a person is writing songs in English. And I don't have to put it down because I live in a community where English songs don't thrive,” he stated.



