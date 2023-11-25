Nathaniel Bassey opens up about what he did before his plane nearly crashed

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Celebrated Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has recounted a series of events that took place before a plane he was onboard nearly crashed.



According to him, while onboard a plane from Charlotte to Washington DC in the United States of America, he was listening to songs of worship and adoration when the spirit of God directed him to start singing ‘He Turned It.'



He added that briefly after that, the pilots announced that the plane’s dashboard was emitting an ‘error’ message, however, they were yet to detect exactly what may be the case, as such, their options were to land at the nearest airport or risk crashing.



“Once I was in a flight from Charlotte to DC. I was listening to songs of worship when the spirit asked me to sing Turning Around. I began singing it and immediately after that, the pilots announced that the plane is announcing an error but they cannot tell what it is. Our options were immediate landing or a crash,” Nathaniel Bassey narrated during a ministration.



He added that, “after the pilot’s announcement, I then understood why the Holy Spirit directed me to sing He Turned It.”



The gospel singer also revealed that he had booked a wrong flight and was heading to a different state, however, the plane landed in the exact state he was meant to be in.



He said, “Now the mysterious and miraculous thing is that I was on the wrong plane going into a wrong City because of a mistake I made with booking my flight. And it would amaze you to know that the airport we had our emergency landing is the exact airport I was supposed to be. Not only did God save my life, but he brought me to the right place.”



