Music of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor

Nanky scales up with release of 6-track afrobeats EP

Official artwork for the song

Nanky is the newest sensation on the block and he’s ready to blow minds away with today’s release of his debut 6-track EP, Remedy.



The Afrobeats selection boasts production credits from some of Ghana’s finest music makers such as Mix Master Garzy on the title track, Remedy and Happiness.



Highly Spiritual Kaywa makes an appearance on Innocent Girl, Streetbeatz on Rain On Me, Killbeatz on Quansimah and Methmix on Munafiki.



The songs have each been treated to global level production standards and expresses Nanky’s silky vocals and lyrical dexterity and versatility.



It’s hard to make a pick at what could be the people’s favorite but he’s testing the water’s with visuals for Quansima which was Sarkodie’s choice of a favorite song on the EP during it’s listening session last week.



Nanky is under the Sultan Incorporation music label.





