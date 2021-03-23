Nanky bags an award at maiden edition of the Global Music Awards Africa

Music of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Global Music Awards Africa

The maiden edition of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) was held virtually on 20 March, 2021 with Ghana’s fast-rising crooner, Nanky bagging an award and topping Twitter trends.



Organised by Ghana-based event company Smart Focus Media, the GMAAs operates with a vision of honouring outstanding musical accomplishments by African acts while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.



Nanky beat the likes of DJ Cuppy, Tiisha, Awoske, Raphael among others to emerge winner of the Global Best Video of the Year for his Sarkodie-assisted hit single 'Favour'.



Below are the nominees he competed with and their entry music videos:



‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)

‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)

‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)

‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)

‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)

‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)

Favour – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)

‘Litty Lit’ – DJ Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)



The ceremony was compered by Jay Kojo Daasebre and Margaret Barden. Singers like Nanky, S3fa, Rose Adjei, Epixode, Star Zee, Trayc Selasi and the Levites Band performed on the night.



The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, broadcaster/musician Daniel Kofi Amoateng, Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone and Nana Ama were presented with special awards for their contribution to African music.



In a related news, Nanky is in the trends on social media for his latest single injection dubbed 'Confusion' which features the hit making rap enigma, Medikal.



Fans just couldn’t get enough of the creativity, vocal dexterity and rap bars that the single is characterized with.