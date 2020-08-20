Music of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: NanaBa SKB, Contributor

NanaBa SKB releases 'Tycoon' video featuring Strongman

play videoNanaba SKB with Strongman

Dusige Music new signee, Nanaba SKB is finally out with a heart-warming visual to his single ‘Tycoon’ which features Strongman; directed by Director Nii.



Depicting exactly what the song talks about, the video shows a hardworking NanaBa SKB who ends up finding precious minerals that make him the Tycoon He has been working towards.



Nanaba SKB is without doubt, as one of the fastest rising and promising artist about to add his spice to Ghana Music, He deliberates lyrically on point about life experiences, inspiring all to live life to the fullest by putting their worries behind and working hard to achieve their goals.



Nanaba SKB is currently signed to Dusige Multimedia and is working on numerous projects with different artistes and producers to come out with the best of projects to storm the industry.





