'Nana wuy3 guy' - Shatta Wale replies Akufo-Addo's 'you do all' congratulatory message

Shatta Wale has once again won the attention Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his Beyonce feature.

Following the release of the official music video for Beyonce's 'Already' song featuring Shatta Wale, Nana Addo sent out out a congratulatory message to the Ghanaian dancehall act with a tweet, saying "Shattawalegh, you do all!! #KingAlready #BlackIsKing".



Whilst the tweet gather attention and commentary online, Shatta Wale replied saying that "Nana wuy3 guy wati, you do all too. In fact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”Thumbs up Pah pah pah pah. Red heart God bless our homeland".



The music video features on Beyonce's much talked about 'Black Is King' music film which comes as the visuals to her 'Lion King; The Gift' album. Of all the videos on the project, Shatta Wale is the only African musician who was together with the American singer in their song.



Shatta Wale, who was once invited to Ghana's Jubilee House by Nana Addo, did not only say ' Nana wuy3 guy' to respond to the President's congratulatory message.



He also shared another tweet to to thank him for recognizing him. See the tweets below and don't forget to congratulate him if haven't yet.

