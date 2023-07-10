Nana Yaa Brefo slams Alan, Bawumia

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angel FM morning show host, Nana Yaa Brefo has called out New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopefuls Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen for making unrealistic campaign promises.



Speaking on a recent edition of her show, the journalist called out the two leading candidates for making what she tagged as outrageous campaign promises that promote party interest above national interest.



“Ghana is currently not independent and yet you (Alan) go about promising to put constituency executives on salary because you take us for fools, you expect us to believe you.



"Alhaji [Bawumia] on the other hand is promising appointment to ten party members in each constituency. They will campaign for you based on the promise and when they come for the job you will begin to ask them of their qualifications.



"But that is not their fault; they have all noticed that a majority of Ghanaians are not smart but we have all wised up.



“What kind of nonsense country is this? Is this how campaigns are conducted in other countries? How do you promise to pay constituency executives, on what basis and with which money? If you could pay them, why don’t you start it now?” she fumed.



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Mr Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



However, critics have questioned the feasibility of the policies and the impact they will have on the country’s economy and resources.







GA/SARA



