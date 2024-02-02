Nana Yaa Brefo details how she deals with harsh public criticisms

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Controversial media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has opened up about how she deals with vehement public criticisms she faces in her field of work as a journalist.



She stated that it is very difficult for her when she is subjected to vehement criticism by the public due to some questions she might have asked the guest that the viewers misunderstood.



Nana Yaa Brefo stated that even though she is not comfortable with chastising, she would not allow such situations to make her lose interest in her job as a journalist.



Speaking in an interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Yaa Brefo bemoaned the harsh criticisms she faces from the public and how she deals with them.



“Ghanaians are harsh. Sometimes they don't understand the job we do, and sometimes the people you interview don't get what you're doing. Or probably there's an issue. You want to get to the bottom of that particular issue, and how you ask the question, they take it differently.



"They probably feel you're trying to get them down there or something without necessarily perusing the question you asked. So it's not easy. It's not been easy, but I'm used to it. Will continue to do this every day; I don't know when I'm stopping because Ghanaians are not ready for me to stop,” she stated



Nana Yaa Brefo remarked after she joined Media General as a journalist when she exited Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) some months ago.



She has been at the centre of controversy on several occasions due to her outburst nature.



