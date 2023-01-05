Nana Yaa Brefo berates arrogant helpers

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Popular media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has asked persons who usually render help to others, to stop trumpeting their good deeds.



In an Instagram post, the Angel FM broadcaster said such persons should stop acting as though their beneficiaries forever remain indebted to them.



Unclear what triggered her assertions, she said:



“Whenever you help someone attain a certain level in life, stop trumpeting it. Everyone needs someone in order to get to the top. People need help in order to go to school or even get a job somewhere.



"It is God who gives blessings and it was God who gave you the capacity to help others. It doesn’t matter who the person is. Whether the person is your relative or friend, stop blowing it up in their faces all the time... You were also helped.”



Nana Yaa Brefo, however, stated that she is not in any way against the act of being grateful.



“I’m not saying you shouldn’t be grateful because in life you should be grateful to people but it sometimes becomes worrying. It feels as though you are hanging yourself.”



