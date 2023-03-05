Nana Tornado says nobody can approach him over his appearance

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has made a bold statement about his appearance and how he will not allow anyone to approach him and criticize how he looks or acts.



In a recent interview with Berla Mundi, he expressed frustration that in African countries like Ghana, people tend to judge those who do not conform to societal norms.



According to Tornado, men wearing earrings, dreadlocks, boots, and painting one's nails are all normal fashion choices that should not be judged or criticized.



“You know, in these African countries, especially here in Ghana, if you don't go the way most people go, they see you as an outcast.



“But normal guys wear earrings, don't they? Normal guys wear dreadlocks, don't they? Normal guys wear boots, don't they? Only Tornado, asem b3ba!” he said.



However, he emphasized that he will not let anyone dictate how he should look or act, while also speaking about how people often compliment him on his appearance and how he is considered handsome, even by grown-up women.



“Don't guys paint their nails? It is for fashion. It's not a big deal. Nobody can approach me; nobody can approach me because of the way I look at you. You can't approach me.



“People see me, and they are like eiii you are really handsome, Tornado. When we see you on TV we don't see how handsome you are. Even grown-up women,” he added.



He added that he has been wearing grills for over ten years and has been insulted for his crooked teeth in the past.



“I have had my grills for over ten years. I don't have good teeth. They are crooked, and before you come to the entertainment industry, you need to fix yourself so well. People used to insult me by saying that my teeth were like a snake's teeth,” he disclosed.



