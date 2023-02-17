Nana Tonardo attacks Kisa Gbekle for backing Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

It appears that Kisa Gbekle has inherited Afia Schwarzenegger’s enemies following her involvement in the latter’s ongoing feud with Nana Tonardo.



Kisa isn’t finding it easy in the hands of critics, particularly Nana Tornado, for taking sides with Afia Schwarzenegger in the ongoing banter.



Earlier, when Afia Schwarzenegger stormed Tik Tok with a barrage of allegations and her plot to expose Tonardo, Kisa Gbekle was spotted in the background, backing her up.



Kisa was heard in the background boosting Afia Schwarzenegger’s morale and probing further while the comedienne dropped more claims.



Parts of their conversation during the TikTok live video read,



Afia Schwarzenegger: Kisa let me tell you something. I started chatting home on Friday. With less information but before I knew it, he had already recorded videos about the chief and his first wife, blab la. Tonardo is very stupid and daft, and I tell people that every day, including yourself. One thing I didn’t know was that he was going to fall for this. I know Tonardo is hungry, and he will do everything for food. My daughter, read out the information for where I asked him to drop his Momo account for people to hear,” Afia told Kisa Gbekle.



Kisa Gbekle: “But there was nothing like that? So did you send him the momo?” Bursts out with laughter



But in Nana Tonardo's attempt to reply Afia Schwarzenegger, Kisa Gbekle wasn’t spared.



In a video shared on his Instagram page, a furious Nana Tonardo said,



“When you were talking, some prostitute beside you was backing you up. It's funny that she also has got something to say. Do you think she likes you? She went about saying that she was the one who introduced you to the doctor in Turkey. She said you didn’t pay a dime for your surgery as you claimed. She said you did adverts for the hospital in exchange for surgery. That stupid girl. You don’t even like yourselves because you once told me that she was forcing herself on you.”



