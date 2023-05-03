Nana Romeo lists Lasmid as strong contender for Best New Artiste at VGMA 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards draw closer, debates on who will take home the Best New Artiste of the Year award continue to dominate discussions in the music industry.



Recently, a radio host, Nana Romeo has shared his thoughts on the category, tipping Lasmid as a front-runner for the Best Artiste of the Year among his competitors, Malcolm Nuna, DJ Azonto, DJay, Ewura Abena, and Chief One.



According to Nana Romeo, Lasmid is a known face among many Ghanaians, unlike some of the artistes who would walk beside people and not get recognised.



"Lasmid is straight up; when you mention someone's name, you must state the reason. Malcolm and the others whose names were mentioned. If anything, Lasmid was on Amerado’s song and his name is on people's lips, which alone counts," he said on GhanaWeb TV's E-Forum.



He went on to acknowledge the talents of the other nominees, stating that they equally deserve the award.



However, he believes Lasmid stands a good chance of winning because he has a song that is in the system and is well-known to the people.



"The rest of the guys on the Best New Artiste of the Year equally deserve the award, but Lasmid stands a chance because he has a song that is in the system and he is known to the people, but the others, when you see them, you won't even recognise them," Nana Romeo told show host Abrantepa.



The Best New Artiste of the Year category at the VGMA is always highly competitive, with many talented artists vying for the award.



This year's category is no exception, with Lasmid and Malcolm Nuna among the favourites. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner, but one thing is certain - the competition will be fierce.











ADA/BB