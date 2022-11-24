Nana Mitch nominated for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022

Music of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Nana Mitch’s impressive list of achievements for 2022 continues - his latest being a nomination at the upcoming GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



Just a week after news of him breaking into Johnny Walker and Trace Africa’s Africa Top 30 list as one of the continent’s “Next-Gen Cultural Shapeshifters”, social media sensation, Nana Mitch is back in the headlines again. This time, for his nomination by GhanaWeb - one of the country’s preeminent news websites - ahead of their eponymous award show ceremony: the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



“Honestly, this nomination came as a surprise to me”, Nana Mitch shared with a source close to us. “I was pretty excited all the same. GhanaWeb is one of the trusted news outlets in the country. I have read lots of cool entertainment-related stories on there - some about me, so to be shortlisted for an award from them gives me a wonderful feeling. It’s a big shot in the arm for me to keep moving strong”.



Nominated for the “GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology” award, Nana Mitch, whose command over Snap Inc’s Lens Studio software has helped bring much variety to Ghana’s Snapchat experience in the last two years, will go up against the likes of Dickson Omari, Henry Adu, Hillia Mashood and Prince Owusu for votes till December 21 when the esteemed award is up for grabs.



Born Padmond Annor, Nana Mitch has been one of 2022’s standouts. He has been swift in going from unknown to known in a short time, thanks to an excess of ambassadorial deals with brands; Ridge Condos Properties, Pizzaman Chickenman, SMS Properties, JaysFinder etc., his stylishness on socials and ultimately for his contribution to Snapchat’s augmented reality experience which has since seen him amass millions of views and secure work from the likes of Eniola Badmus, Dorathy, Sister Deborah, and above all, from the office of the President of the Republic of Ghana.



Its second iteration, the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards (Youth Edition), saw its debut last year, December 11, in a bid to recognize outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country, boasting 18 categories which include: Agriculture, Information Technology, Sports, Women's Advocacy, Fashion, Music, Drama and Dance, Media and Communication, Health, Education, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Science and Engineering, Visual Arts, Diaspora, Peace and Diplomacy and finally, Innovation.



