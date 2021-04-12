You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 12Article 1230196

Music of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

Nana Kottens releases animation video for rap version of 'Mama We Miss You'

Musician Nana Kottens play videoMusician Nana Kottens

After releasing 'Mama We Miss You' rap version on April 02, 2021, Nana Kottens & Sound Lion Records have followed up with a thrilling animation video.

The song 'Mama We Miss You' is a tribute for all mothers, with a special dedication to all mothers in heaven.

The song was written and produced by Nana Kottens. The project is set to offer two different versions - rap and dancehall.

The rap version features Lowekey, a talented American rapper, who provided emotional lyrics and rap, fusing it with Nana Kottens soothing reggae rhythm and melodies.

The dancehall version features Adikora, a talented Ghanaian dancehall musician, who provided a defined dancehall tone, creating a chilling blend with the voice of melodic Nana Kottens.

The song was produced by DR Ray Beat (Ghana) and Carey Goodspeed (USA), with Odikro providing a great acoustic guitar play.

The animation video was produced by Kwasi VIVID Animation.

