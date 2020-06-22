xxxxxxxxxxx of Monday, 22 June 2020

‘Nana Konadu is a good cook’ – Rawlings eulogises wife

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has described his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings as a ‘good cook’.



Speaking on Anopa B?fo? with Captain Smart on Angel 102.9FM, the former President who is celebrating his 73rd Birthday said the ex-second lady has been treating him to some good food ever since they married.



According to the former President, the wife knows and has been cooking his favourite meals.



“I was with her yesterday, we had some fantastic lunch…she is not only a good mother but also a good as well…,” he said.



The first President of the fourth Republic is celebrating his 73rd Birthday today.



He as part of the birthday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the poor and marginalised in society.

