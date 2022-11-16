Nana Konadu, Jacob Caesar, others to be honoured at Rhythms on The Runway fashion show

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Ghana’s biggest night of music and fashion, Rhythms On The Runway (RODR), is preparing to wow fashion lovers with some fun, excitement, and extravaganza on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Grand Arena.



This year’s event will honour some public figures globally and in Ghana under the theme ‘Black Star Award’.



The 10th Rhythms On Da Runway event will honour Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Former First Lady of Ghana, for her contributions to women's empowerment, leadership, consistency in style, and her unwavering support for projects within the creative sector.



The Committee will also award the founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Jacob Caesar for his contribution to youth development, creative arts and his consistency in projecting and supporting Rhythms on Da Runway from its inception.



Miss Roberta Annan, author, UN Goodwill Ambassador, and one of the youngest yet incredibly accomplished business investors will also be honoured for her notable successes in numerous fields.



Lastly, the Honorable Lisa Hanna, Member of Parliament (MP) in Jamaica and former Miss World 1993, will also be honoured on the night of the event.



She will be extolled for the outstanding, exemplary long-term impact she has made on the lives of people in the diaspora as a leader and change-maker.



Over the years, Rhythms On Da Runway has acknowledged a few astonishing characters from Ghana and beyond.



'The Black Star Award' goes to individuals who have impacted their social orders, the Orange Economy, Africa, and the African diaspora.



Some previous honourees include the late Great Saint Ossei, Asabea Cropper, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Pat Thomas, and Nigerian veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo.



This year’s edition of the Rhythms on Da Runway is dubbed: “The Green Edition”, slated for November 20 2022, at the Grand Arena.



The Green Edition is a celebration that won't just commend the resourcefulness of African talents but also distil an uncommon dream to shape sustainable fashion in Africa.



This births an opportunity for designers to envision, create, and bring to life unique collections that are as timeless as the nature that abounds in Africa.



As foretells its longevity, this 10th Edition is set to incite designers to tell sustainable stories with their collections.



This year’s edition will feature top designers and emerging designers from all corners of the African continent and also spotlight some of the most incredible performers in our music industry.



















