Entertainment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Selorm Tsegah, Contributor

Nana Boroo displays $35,000 gold chain birthday gift

Nana Boroo wearing the $35,000 gold and diamond necklace

Ghanaian artiste Nana Boroo is $35,000 richer as he has become a new owner of a diamond and gold chain, gifted to him on his birthday.



The chain was given to him by his elder sister, Amadia Sledge, who is a renowned entrepreneur and owner of Amadia Foundation for the aged.



The first chain of the double steez necklace is adorned with gold while the second, sparking in diamond has a cross pendant.



It was a jaw-dropping moment for guests present at his private birthday bash when the expensive gift was locked on the neck of the artiste.



Meanwhile, grateful Nana Boroo kept thanking his sister for the gesture that made his birthday a memorable one.

