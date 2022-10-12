Nana Ampadu wrote about 26 movie scripts - Son reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, earned the nickname Odwontofoohene due to his remarkable songwriting skills that gave birth to over 800 songs.



Kwabena Amoah Ampadu, a surviving son of the late music composer, has disclosed that Nana Ampadu wrote over 26 movie scripts and worked with popular movie producer, Kwaku Boakye, of Danfo BA Movie Productions.



“My father was not just a musician. He wrote a lot of stories. He wrote stories for about 26 movies...I can say that my father wrote about 80% of stories for the movies Danfo BA produced,” Kwabena told Citi TV in an interview at his father's funeral held on October 8 at the State House.



The funeral was graced by top dignitaries, including Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare; the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; and personalities in the entertainment industry, who mourned with the bereaved family.



Tributes poured in for the music legend highlighted his role in the local music industry and his support for people who had an encounter with him.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Amoah Ampadu has disclosed that his late father handed over 306 choruses to him before his death. His wish is for him to develop it into great songs.



"He recorded the choruses with his voice. I will have to listen and develop it into a complete song. The band he left behind (African Brothers Band) is very much active," he said.



