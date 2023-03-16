Nana Ama Mcbrown's next calling is to be Member of Parliament - 'Prophetess' Adu Safowaah

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Audacious Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and now a prophetess, Adu Safowaah, has revealed that actress Nana Ama Mcbrown is destined to be a member of Parliament in future.



The actress in a social media post, stated that she saw the revelation vividly -leading her constituency.



In a separate chat with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha for clarifications on her post, Adu Safowaah said she has the gift of prophesying and seeing things that come to pass.



Adu Safowaah explained that she heard the voice two times and the voice told her to tell Nana Ama Mcbrown to prepare herself for a member of parliament position in her constituency, Kwadaso.



She added that Nana Ama Mcbrown has people at heart, and because people love her, she will need to be at the center where people will have confidence to bring their problems to her to solve.



According to the controversial actress, this public service (MP) is a divine assignment which must be fulfilled.



Below is Adu safowaah's post



