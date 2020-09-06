Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Nana Ama Mcbrown details how she missed the ‘Dr. Fordjour’ awards scam

Nana Ama McBrown, actress

Stories have emerged about how celebrated broadcast and journalist Nana Aba Anamoah smartly swerved Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN’s fake awards scheme through her ingenuity.



She was not the only one who decided to take due diligence into serious consideration.



According to multiple award-winning actress and screen goddess Nana Ama Mcbrown, she was also approached by ‘Dr. Fordjour’ to be a recipient of his UN/Kofi Annan Honorary award.



Speaking on her show, United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday night, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that Dr UN sent her an email to be part of the awardees but she did not respond to the mail.



She added that Dr UN called her later to appear on McBrown’s Kitchen, another show she hosts on UTV but she did not accept to make him appear on the show, which in the end has saved her from this mess.





