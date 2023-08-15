Nana Ama McBrown shares stunning photos as she celebrates birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Popular actress cum television host, Nana Ama McBrown, has wowed her fans with some gorgeous pictures as she marks another year in her life.



Born August 15, 1977, the actress on August 15 celebrates her 46th birthday on the theme “46 and Gorgeous”.



Sharing two sets of photos on her Instagram page, in the first picture, the actress was captured wearing an all-white outfit, accompanied by beautiful golden accessories.



Under the picture she wrote, “I will praise you, Lord, my God with all my heart. I will glorify your name forever. For great is your love toward me. #46and Gorgeous #Her Excellency”.



In other pictures she posted, she was also seen wearing a beautiful green corset kente dress and holding a beautiful, matching bridal fan.



Nana Ama McBrown captioned the post: “It’s Amazing, God’s Love For Me. #46and Gorgeous #HerExcellency”.



Some netizens and celebrities who chanced on the pictures reacted to it and shared some birthday messages with her.



“Sexy and hot. Happy birthday Obaa Ama. You deserve all the happiness life can give. Age with grace and love. U are truly loved sis”, a message from She_loves_stonebwoy.



Blogger, Kobby kyei also shared some birthday messages with her and he wrote, “Happy Birthday Empress! Your brand and platforms have truly made a positive impact on humanity. May your journey continue to inspire and uplift others. Wishing you a day filled with joy and surrounded by love!





Check out Nana Ama McBrown’s birthday pictures below:





