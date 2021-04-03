Nana Ama McBrown ‘serves’ romantic photos with her husband to mark Easter

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Popular Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has served her followers with romantic photos with her husband.



The host of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program shared the attention-grabbing photos on her Instagram page.



McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah were captured in a lovely position in these photos sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Her husband placed his hand around her shoulder while she beams with a smile.



“Happy Easter From The Mensah …” she captioned the photos.



From all indications, McBrown and Mr Mensah have started the Easter holidays on a good note.



See the photos below:



