Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown’s reaction after taking COVID-19 vaccine

play videoActress Nana Ama McBrown

Actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown is entreating the general public to take the COVID-19 vaccine to help curb the spread of the virus.



A moment after taking her jab, she told GhanaWeb that, “It’s not painful. I’ve not experienced any pain yet and I’m praying I don’t.”



“I’m told everyone and how they react. If you get the opportunity and wish to take the jab, please do. And let’s continue to observe the protocols because that is the way to go.”



Ghana has received 650,000 doses of vaccines for the coronavirus fight. The first batch of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in Ghana on February 24, 2021, making it the first country in the world to receive them.



The President has also said that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is in the process of certifying more vaccines for use in the country although two main vaccines have been approved so far: AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V.



President Akufo-Addo became the first person to be vaccinated when he took his jab at the 37 Military Hospital along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo. This was to douse all conspiracy theories against the vaccine and by far, encourage all to get vaccinated.



Meanwhile, some individuals who have been vaccinated said they have had some mild reactions. These include dizziness, muscle and body aches, feverishness among others, depending on the individual.



Fears have been allayed however by some medical professionals who have indicated that some of these symptoms may be normal reactions to the vaccine.



