Nana Ama McBrown's look that has got lips moving

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated actress and host of Onua TV’s Show Time has stunned social media users with her Egyptian-themed dress at the 8th Emy Africa Awards.



Nana Ama McBrown was spotted on the Red Carpet of the event looking classy, dressed like an Egyptian queen in a blue dress with gold embellishments styled with a charming hairstyle.



Her classy outfit for the awards is a direct contrast to a revealing costume she wore to the Emy Africa Party. For the party, the 46-year-old celebrity left nothing to the imagination as she flaunted her cleavage in a two-tone jumpsuit. Unfortunately, her outfit then incited harsh and negative comments from fans who expected more of her.



Netizens left no stone unturned in expressing their admiration and love for the outfit of Nana Ama McBrown for the awards ceremony.



Other celebrities who were spotted at the 8th Emy Africa Awards hosted at the Grand Arena include; Lydia Forson, Nadia Buhari, Fella Makafui, Benedicta Gafah, Salma Mumin, Efya, Berla Mundi, Nana Akua Addo, Kofi Adjorlolo and a host of other celebrities.



Check out Nana Ama McBrown’s outfit and reactions from citizen





EAN/WA