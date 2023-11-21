Nana Ama McBrown on her previous name and how she got the 'McBrown' name

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

It might come as a surprise to learn that the actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown did not originally have that name. According to the host of the Onua TV show, she was given the McBrown name by her late uncle.



Revealing this on a live-streamed Q&A with her fans, she said that her late uncle, Papa Kofi McBrown had acquired the McBrown name from his efforts while working outside the country.



"May God bless my uncle, Papa Kofi McBrown. I can never let go of my name, the name 'McBrown' is exceptional. My uncle taught me a lot of things. He didn’t get that name by chance, he was a good person and God took him to a good place. His honesty and loyalty caused someone to give him that name. I will talk about it later,” she said.



She added that upon his return to Ghana, he decided to take her as his own and changed her name from Felicity Agyeman to Nana Ama McBrown with the promise to take care of the name.



“When he came back to Ghana, he didn’t recognize me because he left when I was younger. He later came around my house and got introduced to me. That was when he decided to take me as his own. He took me, gave me the 'McBrown' name, and asked me to take care of the name.



“My name was Felicity Agyeman, all my mates in Kwadaso and Prince of Peace girls SHS can attest to that. When he changed the name, it went from Felicity Agyeman to Nana Ama Agyeman McBrown. So I can let go of it,” she disclosed.



Nana Ama McBrown rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.



In 2016, she married her longtime boyfriend Maxwell Mawu Mensah and had a baby girl in February 2019 in Canada.



She has acted in a lot of movies and has numerous awards to her credit



