Nana Ama McBrown is a great asset to Ghana and must be treated as such – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone aka Grandpapa has asked Ghanaians to treat actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown with love and respect because she is a great asset to the nation.



According to Reggie Rockstone, Nana Ama McBrown’s versatility is something Ghanaians should love and admire.



His comments comes on the display Nana Ama Mcbrown put up at the Wedding of Gospel musician Joe Mettle.



Nana Ama McBrown exhibited her dance skills at the event which got the crowd roaring with applause with laughter.



Nana Ama McBrown has over the past few years succeeded in crawling into the hearts of many Ghanaians. She is one of the most loved celebrities in Ghana.



So for Reggie Rockstone to say she is an asset to Ghanaians clearly means she is one of the best celebrities in Ghana.



Read Reggie's comment below:









Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.