Nana Ama McBrown has exhibited disloyalty and ungratefulness – Ola Michael

Ola Michael, a presenter at the Despite Media Group has accused former co-worker Nana Ama McBrown of ungratefulness and disloyalty to the Group.



In a broadcast on Neat FM (March 13, 2023) Ola suggested that the former hostess of United Showbiz on UTV (a subsidiary of Despite Media Group) should not have left for rival group, the Media General Group.



In a clip circulated on social media, Ola I heard saying: “If there is someone who has worked in this house (Despite Media Group) and has to be very very grateful to the owners of this business, Nana Aba will be the first. But have you seen what has happened?



“We have lifted you to a high pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, you have been reduced to class 1, we thank God,” he added.



He explained why he was openly critiquing the actress cum entrepreneur: “If it happened elsewhere, we will talk about it. It has happened to us and we are stating it because we are not hypocrites. We have said it as it is. Let’s be grateful, let’s stop being ungrateful.”



McBrown was welcomed to the Media General Group with an elaborate ceremony that included new colleagues lining up to receive her before a musical show was held as part of the welcome party.



Information available to GhanaWeb shows that she will be working at the Twi-language subsidiary of Media General’s Onua FM/TV.





