Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown, a former host of UTV's entertainment programme 'United Showbiz' has explained that she never signed a contract with her former employers.



The media personality who is at the centre of controversy following her transition from Despite Media to Media General has had some of her former colleagues label her as ungrateful on live radio.



Explaining her side of the story on 3FM's Sunrise with Johnnie Hughes, the show host disclosed that there is no regret adding that she now feels relieved and at home.



McBrown has detailed what led to her absence from United Showbiz as well as matters that influenced her decision to call it quits.



"I had this call somewhere about early February, I ignored it. I was thinking about it, I was praying about it, I wanted to be sure even though at that moment, I didn't have much to do apart from my ambassadorial deals. I didn't want to go into this but I have to say this because of how the conversation is going.



"I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let's think of something new to do, that's what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let's think about what is new. However, I don't have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on...I am not here to explain much. This is me, I pray about every step I make, I don't just move," she said.



Meanwhile, the seasoned actress who wants to be remembered for her passion for work maintained that she owes her success story to herself considering all the years of hard work and sacrifices.



"Whoever is saying what about me, I leave that person to God because I know myself and I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I am here because I have worked, oh Jonnie I have worked!" she hammered with pride.



McBrown also expressed her appreciation to her new family for the grand welcome party at her unveiling ceremony on Monday, March 13, 2023.



"You have no idea how I am relieved and happy to be a part of this family. You have no idea...I wasn't expecting the grand welcome...to have Captain Smart and the rest to wear my t-shirt with Berla around going live, yourself, Jonnie, the drums. I wasn't expecting that, It was beautiful. Right there, I felt home," McBrown disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



