Nana Ama McBrown details how she was deported from the United States

Entertainment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has publicly revealed how she was deported from the United States of America for the first time.





The actress and television presenter made this revelation whiles speaking with Captain Smart during her unveiling at ONUA TV on March 13.



As disclosed by the actress, she was deported from the US in 2001.



She refused to go into details as to why and how she was actually sent packing from the US but used her real-life story to encourage the youths who are going through life struggles.





She said: "I’ve never said this anywhere before but today I’ll say it to inspire somebody.



"My uncle returned from the US and met me as a footballer who had returned from playing at Kwadaso (a suburb of Kumasi). I went to play table tennis after that so when my uncle saw me, he promised to take me abroad. Truthfully I was in America in January but to put it short, I was deported,”



“So I want to tell whoever is listening to me that of your dream is to travel and things are not going as expected, that is not the end of your life. God has a plan for you because I didn’t know I would become who I am today if it wasn’t for the deportation.”