Nana Agradaa was never a priestess – Apostle KT Lawson

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Head Pastor of His Wisdom and Power Arena church, Apostle David KT Lawson has stated that celebrity fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has always been a Christian and not the priestess she made people believe.



While speaking to Paul Anomah–Kordieh on the ‘Christian Connect’ show on e.TV Ghana, he reasoned that the controversial spiritualist amassed wealth by exploiting the greedy nature of some Ghanaians.



“Nana Agradaa has never been a fetish priest. She only took advantage of the lawlessness that has plagued the nation and made money out of it.”



He also said that the reason behind the priestess renouncing her gods is because “she has already made a lot of money and does not see any point in continuing the facade.”



Shortly after being arrested for operating her TV stations without license, the popular priestess announced her conversion to Christianity at a press conference.



She claimed she had found Christ and henceforth be referred to as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



Following the announcement of her conversion to Christianity, she was baptized and subsequently burnt her deities with the help of Pastor Kyereh as prove of her turning over a new leaf.



Many Ghanaians are however skeptical about her conversion, believing it to be a sham.



Watch analysis of Agradaa's repentance from the 30th minute of the video below



