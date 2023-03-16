Nana Agradaa 'rescues' McBrown from her accusers

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

When actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown confirmed her media transfer from Despite Media where she worked as the host of United Show to Media General, some persons tagged her as ungrateful.



Evangelist Mama Pat has shared her two cents on the trending subject which has made headlines and dominated social media conversation this week.



In a self-recorded video, the preacher popularly known as Nana Agradaa sounded a warning to accusers of the 'innocent' media personality who made one of her biggest life decisions.



"Who are those insulting McBrown? Get me their names and I will fire them all. I will fire them in a professional way this evening before I go to bed.



"In life, we fight to progress, her former station can cry for all they like. The worst is yet to come. For all those insulting her, let it be known that Rev Dr Evangelist Mama Pat will not tolerate such nonsense," she warned.



Meanwhile, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic, regular guests on McBrown's former show have wished her the best in her new journey. They equally condemned the shots fired at her over the media transfer.











