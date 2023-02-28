Nana Agradaa baptizes church members by sea submersion

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa has taken her ‘priesthood’ a notch higher as she has been spotted baptizing her church members at the sea.



The church members took turns being submerged in the sea by the Heaven Way Chapel founder.



Clad in a white piece of trousers and a shirt, Nana Agradaa, was seen in the company of her junior pastors who aided in the activity.



In a video that has since gone viral on the internet, Nana Agradaa held the hands of the members, said some prayers, and with the help of her two pastors immersed the members, most of which were women, into the sea waves.



This video has since drawn massive reactions with netizens wondering why some individuals will allow themselves to be taken through such a critical spiritual activity by what they described as a clueless and fake pastor.



Baptism by emersion



It is a form of a baptism process where the baptizer horizontally submerges a person in water while invoking the cleansing name of Jesus Christ.



The baptizer then lifts the individual to a standing position.



Baptism by immersion was the method John the Baptist adopted for the people of Judea.



Also, in the book of Matthew 3:13-17, Jesus Christ came from Galilee to John the Baptist at the Jordan river to be baptized by him.







Watch the video and reactions below:





EB/BB