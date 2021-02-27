Television of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Nana Adwoa Annan quits Atinka TV

Nana Adwoa Annan started working at Atinka TV in 2016

Host of Popular entertainment program on Atinka TV, Entertainment City, Nana Adwoa Annan better known as Konkonsa Hemaa has left the Station.



In a Facebook post sighted by RazzNews.com, the popular entertainment show host said,” I think it’s time to say thank you and move on.”



According to sources, the celebrated show host tendered her resignation on Thursday, Wednesday, 24th February 2021.



It’s quite unclear what may have necessitated her resignation whiles her next destination is also not known at the moment.



Nana Adwoa Annan started working at Atinka TV in 2016. Before she started hosting the popular entertainment program(Entertainment City), she was one of the hosts for the main evening news on the station.



Born to Mr Kofi Nyarko who works at the Registrar Generals Department in Accra and Madam Linda Danquah, a nurse in the UK, Nana Adwoa was brought up in a disciplined home and received training that has greatly impacted her career.



On the road to a blistering career, Nana Adwoa was also immensely inspired by award-winning radio personalities; Nana Aba Anamoah, Ama Maurison and Doreen Andoh of Joy FM.



Aside being a broadcast Journalist, she is also an entrepreneur who owns Trendi Trimz Cosmetics and is also an actress.



As an actress, she has starred in numerous movies and TV Series like College Girls, The Salon on TV3, Afya and Friends and Twisted Tips.



See her post below:



