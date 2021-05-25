Nana Addo was my father’s lawyer - D-Black clarifies partisan claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

The CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black, has quashed rumours about his affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the President of Ghana was his father’s lawyer, and the congratulatory tweet was a courteous gesture.



Speaking on ShowBiz927 with MzGee, D Black said that people should not read meaning into his tweet congratulating the President after the elections.



He said his pictures with the President were not taken because he was working for the political party. He mentioned a few instances when industry stakeholders were invited to the President's house.



Desmond Blackmore vehemently disagreed that his picture taken with the President meant an endorsement to the political party. He also said he called out the Journalist, Bridget Otoo because she was being plain disrespectful.



D-Black said, “Let’s put the presidency aside. That is a 72- year old man. What do you mean by who told you what not? That is rubbish. I am so sorry. And I will say that for anybody who is in power. Whether NDC or NPP, you do not talk like that.”



He continued to say that you need to respect everybody, from the gateman to the boss. Especially those older than you. D-Black said you can get your opinion across without being disrespectful.



He also agrees that both the country and our attitudes need to be fixed. He said the promises to the creative industry have not been fulfilled, and the music industry is in a very terrible shape.



He said, “The music industry is rubbish. We do not have a proper royalty collection system. We do not have proper business structures.”



