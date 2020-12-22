Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Nana Addo celebrates Samini on his birthday

Samini and Nana Akufo-Addo

Today marks the 39th birthday of Ghanaian recording artist Samini.



And as the goodwill messages poor in for the “my own” singer, from far and near, I guess one that would stand out for Samini is the one that came in from the Nation’s president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.



He was one of the foremost musicians who supported the 4more4Nana movement that culminated in the re-lection of Nana Addo.



Nana Addo took to his Instagram page to celebrate Samini who did a campaign song for Nana during the electioneering period known as Kpoyaka.



“Happy Birthday, @samini_dagaati. Thank you for all your support. God bless. #Kpoyaka,” Nana Addo wrote on Instagram.



Another celebrity who got the honour of a birthday wish from the president was Prince David Osei who also recently celebrated his birthday. It must be noted that he was also very much part of the 4more4Nana movement.

