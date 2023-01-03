Nana Acheampong’s thrilling performance that won hearts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Highlife singer, Nana Acheampong, delivered a ‘show stopping’ performance on stage at the ‘Legends Night’ concert in Accra.



Patrons were thrilled when the 56-year-old musician was spotted displaying vigorous dance moves with his back-up dancers on stage.



Asides from being treated to back-to-back performances, patrons experienced some ‘Michael Jackson’ dance moves from the highlife singer.



This was captured during his solo performance during the ‘Lumba Brothers’ concert held in Accra.



Daddy Lumba and his counterpart, Nana Acheampong, were the headliners of the Legends Night concert held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on January 1, 2023.



