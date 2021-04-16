Nana Acheampong’s daughter, Gyakie opens up on life as a student at KNUST and Music

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Afrobeats and Highlife singer, Gyakie born Jacqueline Acheampong has revealed the difficulties in combining her tertiary education with her music career during an interview with Amansan Krakye.



Gyakie who is an undergraduate student studying International Business at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that it’s difficult to focus solely on her education without thinking about music.



She said “I won’t tell you a lie, it’s very difficult to combine schooling and being an artiste. The thing is once your market is getting bigger as an artiste, then things are getting tough in the sense of your focus.”



“I can’t just sit behind a book and learn without thinking about music or some beats so it’s quite difficult. Because even if you sit in the classroom and your mind is on music it’s tough so I won’t lie to you it’s not easy at all,” Gyakie added.



Gyakie released a remix of “Forever” with Nigerian singer Omah Lay in March 2021. She has signed an international record deal with Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa.



Gyakie ended “But I have resolved and told myself that definitely I’m going to complete my education and so I’m doing my best to make sure that I will surely graduate.”