Nana Aba secures job for another street hawker

Kessben and Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

A few days ago, videos of Ebetoda, the street hawker who broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah managed to secure a job for as a presenter on Agoo TV went viral.



Many netizens were elated with the development by the acting General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah who brought hope to the life of the street hawker.



It appears that Ebetoda was not the only street hawker Nana Aba had plans of helping.



In a new video sighted by zionfelix.net, the award-winning broadcast journalist has yet again secured a job for another street hawker, who happens to be a close friend of Ebetoda named Kessben.



From what we gather, Kessben will work as a shop manager in the shop of Nana Aba’s friend, Jamila.



As the caption of the video she shared on her Instagram page, Nana Aba Anamoah also disclosed that Kessben obtained good grades in the 2020 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



"A big thank you to @empress_jamila_ for employing @kessbengh. He starts work on Monday as the shop manager for @empress_jamilaltd. For those of you asking, ‘the other guy’ is also sorted. God is good,” Nana Aba Anamoah wrote.



