Nana Aba accused of using kids for propaganda

Media personality cum TV show host, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been caught in the trends over the release of a new controversial TV series.



The show, titled “Actual Bosses,” features some kids discussing topical issues in the country.



The first episode, featured these kids discussing the performance of the current and past governments and who they would vote for in the upcoming elections.



In some clips making the rounds on social media, the children were asked about former president John Dramani Mahama and their interesting response stirred reactions online.



They associated the former president with "dumsor,” a term used to refer to the incessant power outages that have plagued the country in the past few years.



In another clip, the children were asked who they would vote for if given the chance, and they suggested Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia.



This development, however, did not sit well with netizens online, as some have accused Nana Aba of using kids to spread propaganda, among others.



One user shared, “How do you sit kids down and propel ignorance and propaganda with them like this? After two decades of journalism, you’re not synonymous with anything positive regarding the work you supposedly do, yet this is what you spend air time doing. Disgraceful.”



“Nana Aba kindly stick to looking like a Disney cartoon and stay away from journalism because you’re crazy atp and I mean it. I just woke up to this nonsense! If you want to promote Bawumia, do it. The fact that you’re scared to promote him doesn’t mean you bring kids into this!” another retorted



Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah is yet to respond to the barrage of allegations leveled against her on Twitter.



