Nana Aba, Stephanie Karikari, blast counselor Lutterodt over rape comment

Counselor George Lutterodt

Nana Aba Anamoah and former Miss Ghana Stephanie Karikari have expressed displeasure over claims by Counselor George Lutterodt that rape victims enjoy the act at a point.



Social media went agog Thursday after a video of the controversial counsellor went viral, in which he insisted that rape victims enjoy the act. Even though another guest on the show disagreed with his position, George Lutterodt maintained his stance.



He was on Accra-based Adom TV where he said: “anytime the act begins, you’re not ready for it, but during the act you consent to it.”



Celebrities including Ama K Abebrese, Lydia Forson, Juliet Ibrahim, EL have called for the arrest of the counsellor following the signing of a petition for media houses to ban him from speaking on radio and television.



Nana Aba Anamoah who General Manager for Ghone TV in a tweet said she had banned all producers from bringing the counsellor on-air” She wrote “there’s a reason I have banned any producer from featuring him on any show on @GHOneTV. This crass and baloney will not happen under my watch. It has gone on for so long. Shame on radio and tv stations who continue to feature him for ‘ratings’. Senseless ratings.”



Miss Ghana 2010 Stephanie Karikari also waded into the conversation saying “#ArrestGeorgeLutterodt It is so unfortunate that the fake counsellor could be so insensitive about the issue of rape! With the way he has obtusely embarrased himself and shown his mindset to the public, its safe to say Lutterodt is a rapist who hasnt yet been caught!!”



The Ghana Psychology Council came out to bar him from speaking in the capacity of a counselor on TV and radio because he’s not a member.





