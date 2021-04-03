Nana Aba Anamoah ventures into music, set to release first single

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian media personality and GH One TV manager Nana Aba Anamoah has announced that she is venturing into music.



She becomes the latest media personality to join the music business. The renowned journalist made the announcement in a tweet posted late Friday.



“I’ll be releasing my single in a couple of weeks,” her tweet read.



The list of new musicians popping up in Ghana never ends. A lot of celebrities have been joining the list lately.



From Emilia Brobbey to Hajia 4 Real and Moesha Buduong, some media personalities are also joining the train. Zion Felix recently released a track with King Paluta, Sista Afia and Fameye.



Celebrity blogger Kobby Kyei also released his single “Who Send Them” on his birthday featuring Camidoh and rapper Kojo-Cue.



