Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: GH Base

Nana Aba Anamoah 'shakes the internet' after revealing balance on her MoMo wallet

Nana Aba Anamoah, TV Presenter

Nana Aba Anamoah has shaken the foundation of the internet after she revealed the money left in her mobile money (popularly called MoMo) wallet shortly after she received a transfer from her goddaughter, Serwaa Amihere.



We don’t know on what premise Serwaa sent the money to the eloquent broadcast journalist and boss of GHOne but it looks obvious that she was very appreciative of her gesture.



The celebrated journalist however drew much attention to herself after sharing the balance she has in her wallet after the transaction. She took to her verified Twitter handle to write;



“See who sent me momo this morning,



@Serwaa_Amihere’s balance is close to 20K.



Be nice to her and drop your numbers”.











