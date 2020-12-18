Entertainment of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Nana Aba Anamoah's reaction after Cookie Tee's move to Media General

Media personalities Cookie Tee and Nana Aba Anamoah

Earlier on Thursday, it was widely reported that Media Personality, Cookie Tee has officially ditched EIB Network for Media General.



The publications followed Cookie Tee‘s announcement via her Instagram page that she was taking up a new challenge with the renowned media conglomerate based at Adesa We, Kanda.



Following her announcement, a lot of her media colleagues, friends and family have been reacting under the post she shared on IG.



Going through the comments, we have also sighted that of her former colleague and boss, Nana Aba Anamoah, who is currently the acting General Manager of GHOne TV.



In her comment sighted by zionfelix.net, Nana Aba simply wrote, ‘Congratulations’ and sent some love emojis to her.





