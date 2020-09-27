Entertainment of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Nana Aba Anamoah praised for offering help to two street hawkers

Nana Aba Anamoah and her new friends, Kessben and Tukay Teldem

Nana Aba Anamoah has been praised by some Ghanaians on social media for offering help to two streets hawkers who she met in traffic a few days ago.



While driving through traffic in her Range Rover which was gifted to her on her 42nd birthday, two street hawkers (Kessben and Tukay Teldem) approached Nana Aba and asked to take a selfie with her.



The renowned broadcaster granted their request and took selfies with them. The street hawkers went on to praise her for the car she was driving.



In the course of them praising her, one of the hawkers (Tukay Teldem) went on to shower more praises on Nana Aba for how well she speaks English.



He also indicated that it was his dream to become a journalist but he was unable to continue his education due to financial issues. Nana Aba then asked them to come to her office at GhOne TV for a proper conversation.



Kessben and Tukay Teldem went to see Nana Aba at her office the following day, and she promised to help Tukay Teldem fulfil his aspiration of becoming a journalist.



The two street hawkers were grateful to Nana Aba for how she received and interacted with them.



These videos have since gone viral and people who have come across them have praised Nana Aba Anamoah for offering help to the street hawkers.



A lot of them prayed for God’s blessing for her and entreated Nana Aba to do her best to support the hawkers.



