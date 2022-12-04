Nana Aba Anamoah calls out GFA for Black Stars' flop at FIFA World Cup

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Celebrated Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has gone for the head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the abysmal performance of the Ghana Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the ace media personality, the GFA lost its focus in preparing and building a team for the FIFA World Cup.



She explained that, instead of building a strong and robust team capable of matching up any opponent they face, the GFA rather prioritized recruiting players and coaches who were not very committed to Ghana but moments to the World Cup.



In a post made on the bird app, Nana Aba Anamoah wrote, “Instead of adopting a proper road map for the World Cup, the GFA and their part time coach, spent time doing international call ups for players who didn’t feel Ghanaian until a few months ago.”



This she believes accounted for Ghana’s tragic failure at the World Cup.



“The flop at the World Cup is the result. Yes, the campaign was a huge flop,” Nana Aba wrote on Twitter.



After beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and a magnificent win over Switzerland in a friendly match, Ghanaians had high hopes that the Black Stars of Ghana would perform great at the World Cup.



However, in the group, the Black Stars lost to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a 3-2 game, and a 3-2 victory over South Korea. Unfortunately, we were sent packing after Uruguay’s Georgian De Arrascaeta scored a brace.



