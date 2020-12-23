Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Nana Aba Anamoah blasts DKB for making a joke about her forehead

Nana Aba Anamoah is a broadcaster

Multiple award-winning journalist and acting manager of GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has blasted comedian, DKB over a joke he decided to make about her forehead.



In a post seen on her Twitter timeline, Nana Aba Anamoah called DKB a 'foolish boy' in reaction to the comment.



In the video in question, DKB tried to react to Medikal’s appreciation gift to his boss Cris Waddle for all the things he has done for him over the years.



Medikal had gifted Waddle a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max and GH¢5,000 to buy airtime.



Reacting to that, DKB said that Criss Waddle rather needs blood tonic to help him gain weight.



According to DKB, Criss Waddle lacks nothing but he looks like a dry fish with his hard body like Nana Aba Anamoah’s forehead.



This comment obviously didn’t sit well with Nana Aba as she has taken to Twitter to fire him.





Herh @thenanaaba I love you.

Okay? Okay? ????????????????????



Come let me kiss your forehead mwuaaa ???????????????? https://t.co/cjLOCUyyF3 — DKB MISSED CALL SONG ??????? ???????????? (@dkbghana) December 22, 2020

