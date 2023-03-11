Nadia Nakai grieves as she marks a month of AKA's demise

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Zimbabwean-South African rapper Nadia Nakai has taken to social media to grieve over the death of his South African lover, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA.



March 10 marked exactly a month after the rapper was shot and killed.



The rapper who was emotional in her post wrote: "It’s been a month, it feels like yesterday. Please can someone undo this."



AKA was killed along with his close friend, chef and entrepreneur, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.



The two are believed to have been shot while they were en route to a nightclub for a performance as part of AKA's birthday celebrations.



Nadia Nakai's post had many social media users sympathizing with her.



Read the comments below:



Djzinhle: "I’m so sorry Nadia."



Lynnforbesza: "It just doesn’t feel real at all"



Simzngema: "God will carry you through. It will never make sense and there will never be a good enough reason for it but God will give you strength."



Buhlesamuels: "Sorry mama! Send you the biggest hug! Praying for light to find you,no matter how small. Love and light"



Puleevelyn: "may God comfort you Nadia"



Theonlyzinika: "Grief is an ongoing never ending process babe, it takes time. Right now it feels like you’ve been holding your breath this whole time and can’t breathe. But with God’s love, grace and favor you will breathe again. Your tears will dry, days will go by faster and life without him will become bearable again. It all takes time. Hang in there sthandwa sam"



